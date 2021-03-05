Bebe Rexha horrified when flasher crashes her Instagram live: "I'm honestly disgusted"

ABC

Bebe Rexha sprang into action Thursday when a man crashed her Instagram live session and exposed himself.

The “Meant to Be” singer had been bringing fans onto her stream when one unsavory person took advantage of the moment and flashed Bebe’s horrified fans.

Bebe immediately booted the user and gave a lengthy apology for what happened, condemning the flasher and his behavior.

“I’m so sorry, that is disgusting. It’s nasty that he came on my live chat and just showed us his [junk,]” the Grammy nominee apologized, in video recorded by Pop Crave. “I’m really sorry about that. I did not know that was going to happen.”

Bebe then slammed the man’s actions by adding, “Honestly, how could you come on my live chat when there’s kids and people [here]?” She noted that the man should be “ashamed” of himself before commenting that he had nothing to be proud of.

“That guy was crazy. Sick in the head,” she fumed before taking to her Twitter to further apologize to those rattled by the incident.

“I’m honestly disgusted. And shook. I thought it was a joke. I can’t believe that guy was serious,” she tweeted. “I am so sorry that happened. I’m so angry.”

She also tasked her fans to help her identify the perpetrator so she can get him banned across social media. Moments later, the fans cracked the case and began sending in screenshots of the man’s username.

With the incident in the rear view mirror, the pop star had one final request, which was for her followers to change the subject and “talk about something happy.”

By Megan Stone

