Bebe Rexha, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter among MTV VMA presenters

The first round of presenters for the 2023 MTV VMAs have been announced.

Bebe Rexha, Ice Spice, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter are among the stars who’ll be handing out the Moon Person trophies when the show airs live from Newark, New Jersey, on September 12. Also in the mix: Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski and Jared Leto.

Sabrina Carpenter is also set to perform during the 90-minute live pre-show special, which airs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo. Saweetie will co-host the special.

As previously reported, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Shakira, Anitta, Karol G, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will all perform during the show. Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award. The rap mogul will also perform live on the VMAs for the first time since 2005.

