Bebe Rexha joins Jessia on remix of “I’m Not Pretty”

Bebe’s hopped on a remix of “I’m Not Pretty,” the breakout song from Canadian singer Jessia. The song, which originally blew up on TikTok, is about struggling to love yourself when you feel that you’re not attractive.

“Every other song says I’m beautiful/But what if I don’t feel like I’m beautiful?/I wish my body image didn’t say/That I should be another kinda way,” Jessia sings.

But on her verse, Bebe offers some comfort, singing, “Your imperfections are what make you beautiful/The best things in this life are unusual/Look at that face/look at that body/Look at that smile/look at those eyes/Look at those thighs/G**dammit, you’re a prize.”

“Bebe’s music has guided me through some crazy times,” says Jessia in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of hers for years, so to have her support and for her to collaborate with an up and coming artist like me means so much.”

Bebe adds, “Jessia is a wonderful artist. Her messages are SO honest — that’s what really spoke to me about her and especially this track. I’m really excited for the fans to hear this!”