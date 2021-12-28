Bebe Rexha posts “honest update” about body image

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bebe Rexha is a champion of body positivity, but even she has days where she doesn’t feel her best.

In an emotional TikTok video posted Monday, captioned “Honest update,” the singer admits she’s struggling to feel comfortable in her own body.

“So it is the holidays and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays,’ which I am … ish,”she says. “I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.”

“I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body,” she adds, tearing up.

Bebe explains that’s the reason why she hasn’t posted much to social media over the past year. She acknowledged that she’s struggling with how to help herself and love herself, sparking a ton of supportive and understanding comments from fans.

Back in June, Bebe posted a viral TikTok video of herself in lingerie, asking viewers to “normalize” weighing 165 pounds. And earlier this month, she posted a video in front of the Christmas tree wearing a red bra and captioning it “Who said curvy girls can’t wear lingerie?”

