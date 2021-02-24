Bebe Rexha says new music, including a song with an uplifting "dance vibe," is coming soon

Fans have been waiting a long time for Bebe Rexha‘s sophomore album: Her debut, Expectations, came out in 2018. But now it seems new music is imminent from the “Meant to Be” singer.

On Twitter Wednesday, she posted a voice message that says, “So, the first [song] that I’m going to drop is going to be just, like, a dance vibe, just to get everybody, I don’t know…just to uplift everybody’s spirits.”

“And then I’m going to drop another one right after, that’s more in, like, the ‘I’m a Mess’ world,” she continued, referring to her 2018 single of the same name.



Also on Twitter, Bebe added that the follow-up to the dance vibe song will either be “BMHM” — which stands for “Break My Heart Myself,” and is her favorite song on her upcoming album — or “SBTG,” which stands for “Sabotage.”

In addition, last week, Bebe confirmed that she’d completed a music video, so it appears that one or more of these tracks will have a video to go along with it.

Word is that at least one of these tracks will be out next week, so stay tuned.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.