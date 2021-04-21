Bebe Rexha to celebrate new album ‘Better Mistakes’ with livestream performance

Warner Records

Bebe Rexha has announced a new livestream show in support of her upcoming album, Better Mistakes.

She’ll be performing tracks off the new album for the first time, including her latest release, “Sabotage.” The show will be viewable on the streaming platform Veeps next month.

Fans can buy advance tickets for $15 or day of show tickets for $20 on Veeps.com. Ticket holders will have access to view the performance for 24 hours following the livestream.

The livestream will take place on May 20 at 6pm PT. Better Mistakes comes out May 7.

