Bebe Rexha to premiere video for new song "Sacrifice" Thursday on YouTube's 'RELEASED'

Bebe Rexha told fans last week that she’d be releasing new music soon — and she didn’t lie.

On Thursday, the “Meant to Be” star is teaming with YouTube Originals’ RELEASED for the world premiere of the video for her new song “Sacrifice.” On the episode, which airs at 11:45 p.m. ET on Bebe’s official YouTube Channel, Bebe will turn her text messages into songs, and sing some of her past hits opera-style. That’s in addition to the video premiere, of course.

Given that Bebe got her start by uploading her demos and cover songs to YouTube nearly ten years ago, the RELEASED appearance is a nice full-circle moment for the Grammy-nominated star.

“Sacrifice” is the follow-up to Bebe’s 2020 collaboration with Doja Cat, “Baby I’m Jealous.” In a voice message, Bebe says the song “feels like a hit.”

Last week, Bebe tweeted that she was going to release “something dancey” first, followed “immediately” by a song with a different vibe.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.