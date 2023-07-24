Bebe Rexha will rock the metaverse this weekend with Roblox concert

Warner Music Group & Gamefam

Those fans who didn’t get to check out Bebe Rexha on her Best F*N Night of My Life Tour will be able to catch her in the metaverse this weekend.

Bebe is teaming with the platform Roblox to offer fans a free concert on Friday, July 28, in Harmony Hills, a music-themed world. It starts at 7 p.m. ET and will re-air every hour on the hour throughout the weekend.

To go along with the ’70’s theme of her latest album, Bebe, Harmony Hills will be decorated in a retro style, and Bebe will be wearing ’70s fashion. She’ll lead fans on a musical adventure that will take them through a “Roller Disco Oasis,” a drive-in theater showing a ’70’s action movie starring Bebe and a motorcycle stunt in Las Vegas.

Virtual merchandise is being released to go along with the show, including roller skates, a necklace, a blue crystal denim jumpsuit and a disco ball helmet.

“As a huge fan of the metaverse, I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my first Roblox concert with some of my biggest fans and all of the new ones I’ll meet along the way in the wonderful Harmony Hills,” says Bebe in a statement. “I hope everyone’s ready for a fun and energetic journey as we travel back in time together.”

In other Bebe news, she’s apparently got a new collaboration with her “I’m Good” partner David Guetta called “One In a Million.” She teased the track on Instagram with a lengthy clip.

