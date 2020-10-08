Benee allowing fans worldwide to attend final New Zealand show virtually

Harry Were

You no longer have to just be in New Zealand to see Benee perform live.

The singer, who’s currently on a sold out headlining tour across her native country, will be allowing fans across the world to attend her final show virtually.

She’s launching a special livestream from New Zealand’s Spark Arena on October 17. It’ll mark the world’s first livestreamed show in front of a sold out arena audience since concerts have resumed in New Zealand post-COVID-19 outbreak.

The show will be livestreamed and available to ticketholders on October 17 at 9:20 p.m. NZDT, and a full replay will then be made available for fans globally on October 17 at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET.

For more information, visit BeneeMusic.com.

On Thursday, Benee also debuted the music video for her latest single, “Snail.” The visual, as Benee describes it, is “a weird fantasy story involving snails.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

