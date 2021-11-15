Benee announces 2022 world tour

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Great news for those who’ve been “Supalonely” since COVID-19 derailed Benee‘s tour — she just unveiled plans to hit the road again next year.

The 21-year-old singer announced that she will headline her first post-pandemic tour starting in 2022, which kicks off in Russia on April 28, 2022. Benee will certainly be busy, as she also revealed a flurry of North American dates, with the first pit stop taking place on May 31 in Montreal, Canada.

Aside from two other Canadian dates — Toronto and Vancouver — Benee’s trek will take her across America with performances set for Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston and several others big cities.

“I am beyond excited to announce that my WORLD TOUR KICKS OFF next year!!!!!!,” Benee said in a written statement, “It’s been such a long time coming & we’ve lived through a lot in these weird times but shows starting up again has rly got everyone sosososodo happyyy!!!! I can’t wait to get back out there & meet all of u and play a bunch of new musiiiiiicccc!!”

Benne adds that she is “so ready to tour,” because “Doing shows with my band is the best thing and I have missed it so badly this year. Waiting, rescheduling, waiting again has been incredibly difficult.”

Visit Benee’s official website to see her complete schedule and to purchase tickets.

