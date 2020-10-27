Benee thinks her ex's new girl is "Plain" on sassy new single

Harry Were

Ahead of her debut album release next month, Benee is giving fans another taste of the track list.

The New Zealand native has released her new single, “Plain” — a sassy retort to an ex who’s moved on. The track features Lily Allen and rapper Flo Milli.

“I wanted to make it a song someone could listen to when they find out their ex is with someone new,” Benee says in a statement. “The feeling sucks, so I wanted ‘Plain’ to make ya feel like you have the upper hand. Lily and Flo Milli both have such cool sass, and both their verses really elevated the track!”

“Plain” is the latest song off Benee’s debut album Hey u x, due out November 13. The album also includes previous releases “Supalonely,” “Night Garden” and “Snail.”

