Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Another Renaissance is upon us.

After announcing new music in a Verizon Super Bowl commercial Sunday night, Beyoncé dropped two new surprise tracks: “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

The tracks are the first taste of Act II, the follow-up to her 2022 Renaissance album. Act II, which appears to be country-influenced, is out March 29.

Beyoncé previously revealed that Renaissance would be a “three-act project.”

