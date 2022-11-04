Beyoncé, Jay-Z dressed as ‘The Proud Family’ characters for Halloween this year

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Halloween may have come and gone this year, but it’s never too late to post photos of your costume – if you’re Beyoncé, that is.

The singer and her family dressed up as the crew from the popular Disney Channel animated series The Proud Family for Halloween. On Thursday night, she posted a fashionably late photo of her family in their outfits.

Beyoncé wore two different costumes. She was the Trudy to Jay-Z‘s Oscar, but she also donned the famous pink dress and cane to become the Proud family’s grandmother, Suga Mama.

Ten-year-old Blue Ivy was cast as big sister Penny, while 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir dressed as the troublesome Proud family twins CeCe and BeBe, respectively.

And, yes, you’re remembering correctly: Destiny’s Child did sing The Proud Family’s classic theme song. “Family every single day and night,” Beyoncé wrote in her Instagram caption, referencing one of the lyrics from the opening theme.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.