Beyoncé leads 2021 Grammy nominations, with nine nods

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The 2021 Grammy nominations were revealed in a livestream Tuesday, and Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods, making her the most nominated female in Grammy history.

Beyoncé now has 79 nominations and 24 wins. If she wins four Grammys this time around, she’ll become the female artist with the most wins; if she wins eight of the nine, she’ll make history as the performer with the most wins of all time.

Beyoncé’s song “Black Parade,” her film Black Is King and her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on the “Savage” remix all scored nominations. “Black Parade” was nominated in the coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

Dua Lipa, Roddy Richh and Taylor Swift were also top nominees, with six apiece. Dua, who won Best New Artist last year, has nominations in the three major categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Yea,r for her album Future Nostalgia.

Other nominees include Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

The Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy ceremony, which will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Here are the nominees in top categories:

Record of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé



Song of the Year

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“I Can’t Breathe” — H.E.R.

“If The World Was Ending” — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels



Album of the Year

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift



Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver



Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Country Album

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter



Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat



Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.