Beyoncé releases ‘Renaissance’ track list

Carlijn Jacobs

Beyoncé is building the anticipation for her seventh solo album, Renaissance; on Wednesday she revealed the track list on her Instagram Story. In addition to the first single, “Break My Soul,” the album has 15 more songs. The titles include “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “Thique” and “All Up in Your Mind.” The Grammy winner did not announce if any guest artists will be featured.

Renaissance drops on Friday, July 29.

On June 30, the 40-year-old superstar on Instagram unveiled on the provocative album cover of her naked on a luminous horse only covered by silver chains.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment,” Beyoncé said. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance track list:

1. “I’m That Girl” 2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has a Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.