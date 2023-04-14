“Beyond grateful”: Ellie Goulding doubles up at number one in the UK, ties Adele for chart record

Interscope

Congratulations to Ellie Goulding: For the first time in her career, she has the number-one album and the number-one single in her home country.

Ellie’s new album, Higher Than Heaven, has debuted at number one on the U.K.’s Official Albums Chart, while her latest collaboration with Calvin Harris, “Miracle,” spends a second week at number one on the Official Singles Chart.

Overall, this is Ellie’s fourth number-one album in the U.K.; she now ties with Adele, who has also had four, for the title of British female solo artist with the most number-one albums.

“Guys, I am so, so happy … I’m speechless. This has made me so happy,” Ellie told Official Charts in a video. “Thank you so much to everyone for supporting my album, buying it and streaming it, and for supporting ‘Miracle.’ It’s such a lovely surprise. It’s been such a good day. Thank you so much, everybody!”

On Instagram, she added, “Been trying to put into words the warmth and sheer electricity I feel to have a number 1 album and number 1 single at the same time with my friend @calvinharris.”

Ellie continued, “To be in this place, after a year or so of wondering if I could ever really emerge from under covers and from behind doors during my most anxious periods, stuck in a loop of questioning, doubting and feeling lost… whilst trying to compose myself as a mother, makes me feel beyond grateful… because it means I got through the minutes and hours I was convinced panic would consume me forever!”

She adds, “[I] am also incredibly proud to play a small part in keeping the varied & significant history of British dance/ pop/ electronic music alive … something that has been an inspiration to many artists around the world.”

