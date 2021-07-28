Bieber is Team Biles: Justin supports Simone Biles as she withdraws from Thursday’s competition

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber approves of gymnast Simone Biles‘ decision to withdraw from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental health.

On Instagram Wednesday, Justin posted a photo of Biles, the most decorated American gymnast of all time, and explained why he can relate so strongly to Biles’ situation.

“nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul,” Justin wrote.

“Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why,” he continued. “People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.”

In 2017, Justin canceled his Purpose World Tour and wrote at the time, “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE… I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

Earlier this week, Biles also removed herself from the U.S. Olympic team finals, saying, “I do not trust myself any more. I have to focus on my mental health.” She added, “We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

