'Billboard' Music Awards complete winners list

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC. Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Artist

Post Malone

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Post Malone

Top New Artist

Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Harry Styles

Top Male Artist

Post Malone

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group

Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist

Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist

BTS

Top Touring Artist

Pink

Top R&B Artist

Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Top Rap Tour

Post Malone

Top Country Artist

Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour

George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Panic! At the Disco

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top Soundtrack

Frozen 2

Top R&B Album

Khalid, Free Spirit

Top Rap Album

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Top Rock Album

Tool, Fear Inoculum

Top Latin Album

J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Top Christian Album

Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Top Gospel Album

Kanye West, Jesus Is King

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top-Selling Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Top Collaboration

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Top R&B Song

Khalid, “Talk”

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song

Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close to Me”

Top Christian Song

For King & Country, “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West, “Follow God”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.