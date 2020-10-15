Music News

'Billboard' Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC.  Here’s the complete list of winners:

Top Artist
Post Malone

Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Post Malone

Top New Artist
Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Harry Styles

Top Male Artist
Post Malone

Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group
Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist
Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist
BTS

Top Touring Artist
Pink

Top R&B Artist
Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist
Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour
Khalid

Top Rap Artist
Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist
Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B

Top Rap Tour
Post Malone

Top Country Artist
Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour
George Strait

Top Rock Artist
Panic! At the Disco

Top Rock Tour
Elton John

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top Soundtrack
Frozen 2

Top R&B Album
Khalid, Free Spirit

Top Rap Album
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Top Country Album
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Top Rock Album
Tool, Fear Inoculum

Top Latin Album
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis

Top Dance/Electronic Album
Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Top Christian Album
Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Top Gospel Album
Kanye West, Jesus Is King

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top-Selling Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Top Collaboration
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Top R&B Song
Khalid, “Talk”

Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song
Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close to Me”

Top Christian Song
For King & Country, “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song
Kanye West, “Follow God”

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.