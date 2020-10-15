'Billboard' Music Awards complete winners list

The Billboard Music Awards winners were revealed in ceremonies Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and broadcast live on NBC. Here’s the complete list of winners:
Top Artist
Post Malone
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Post Malone
Top New Artist
Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Harry Styles
Top Male Artist
Post Malone
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group
Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist
Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist
BTS
Top Touring Artist
Pink
Top R&B Artist
Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Top Rap Tour
Post Malone
Top Country Artist
Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Panic! At the Disco
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Top Soundtrack
Frozen 2
Top R&B Album
Khalid, Free Spirit
Top Rap Album
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Top Country Album
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Top Rock Album
Tool, Fear Inoculum
Top Latin Album
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, Oasis
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Marshmello, Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Top Christian Album
Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Top Gospel Album
Kanye West, Jesus Is King
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Top Streaming Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Top-Selling Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Top Collaboration
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Top R&B Song
Khalid, “Talk”
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Top Country Song
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Top Rock Song
Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Latin Song
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close to Me”
Top Christian Song
For King & Country, “God Only Knows”
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West, “Follow God”
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.