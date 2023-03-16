‘Billboard’ Music Awards moving from May to November

Dick Clark Productions

For many years, the Billboard Music Awards have taken place in May in Las Vegas, but it appears as though those days are over.

For 2023, the awards show is moving to Sunday, November 19. It’s not clear if the show is staying in Las Vegas or moving to another location. The BBMAs honor the artists who’ve been the most successful on the Billboard charts in the past year. The awards show also includes the annual presentation of the ICON Award, which was given to Mary J. Blige last year. Other ICON winners include Pink, Cher, Mariah Carey, Prince and Janet Jackson.

No other details, such as who will host the show, what network it will air on or who will perform on it, are available.

