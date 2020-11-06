Billie Eilish, 24kGoldn, Benee and more included on 'Billboard's' 2020 21 Under 21 list

ABC/Rick Rowell

Billie Eilish and 24kGoldn are among the young musicians included on the 2020 edition of Billboard‘s 21 Under 21 list.

Along with 18-year-old “bad guy” star and the 19-year-old “Mood” artist, 20-year-olds Benee, Gabby Barrett and Noah Cyrus also made the cut.

According to Billboard‘s methodology, the 21 Under 21 selections are made based on factors like album and track sales, streaming numbers, social media impressions, and size of radio and TV audiences reached. The publication also takes into account “career trajectory; reputation among peers; and overall impact in the industry, specifically during the past 12 months.”

For the full list, visit Billboard.com.

By Josh Johnson

