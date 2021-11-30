Billie Eilish admits falling in love was “the scariest thing I’ve ever done”

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Billie Eilish walked down memory lane when sitting down for Vanity Fair‘s fifth annual “Same Interview” and reflected on how much she’s changed this year.

The outlet has asked Billie the same questions since 2017 and, this year, the “Happier Than Ever” singer had some major life updates to share. Her tattoo count is now up to four and she found a significant other that makes her say the “L” word — which she finds terrifying.

“What is the scariest thing I’ve done? Fallen in love,” Billie revealed, but dodged giving a name. She also joked about not being afraid of traditionally scary things, such as having “a huge anaconda literally almost choke me to death” and cracked, “That was so much fun.”

When talking tattoos, the Grammy winner poked fun at last year’s response, when she famously vowed no one will ever lay eyes on the ink she got in 2020. Billie called out that lie because she inevitably did show off that “big boy” dragon tattoo on her leg when gracing the cover of British Vogue.

The 19-year-old then pointed to her chest and disclosed, “I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself” and showed off several fairies inked on her wrist that she likes to think are her “little guardian angel fairies.”

Billie also revealed that, before that dragon tattoo, she secretly got one near her navel area. Although she vowed she’s “not gonna be all tatted up” she admitted — much to her mother’s chagrin — “I have some more ideas.”

The “bad guy” singer also revealed she’s become more at peace with herself in 2021. Billie’s “not worried anymore” about what others think about her and is aware “of the amazing things you have going on right in the moment instead of later.”

