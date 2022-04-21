Billie Eilish and The Weeknd among the most dangerous celebrities to Google

Yagi Studio

If you don’t want to accidentally infect your computer with malware, then maybe it’s best you no longer Google Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. According to a new study, they are respectively the most and second-most dangerous celebrities to look up online.

Surfshark used a malware detector when looking up the most popular musicians to see how many results linked back to dangerous websites designed to damage or infect your computer with malware, as well as grant hackers access to your computer system.

Based on its findings, Eminem, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande round out the top five most dangerous artists to Google. The remaining top 10, in order, are country star Chris Stapelton, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Twenty One Pilots.

The study also looked into the most dangerous songs to Google, with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow‘s “Industry Baby” coming in first. Dua Lipa came in third and fourth, with “Levitating” and her Elton John “Cold Heart” remix, respectively.

Other songs making the top 10 are Doja Cat‘s “Need to Know” in sixth, The Kid LAROI and Justin’s “Stay” in seventh, Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want” in eighth, and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “good 4 u” in tenth.

Surfshark recommends if you must Google these celebs or songs, be very mindful of every link you click.

“Hackers try to lure internet users into visiting web pages or clicking download links that contain malicious software or malware,” they warn. They add because “more than one-third of music consumers still pirate music,” hackers will “use mp3 download links to lure internet users to malicious software.”

