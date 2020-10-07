Billie Eilish announces global livestream concert

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Billie Eilish is finally getting into the virtual concert game.

The “bad guy” singer will perform her first global livestream show on October 24. Tickets are on sale now via Livestream.BillieEilish.com.

Exclusive merch related to the stream will also be available, with proceeds from select items being donated to Crew Nation, which is supporting live music industry crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eilish had been in the middle of a giant U.S. arena tour when the pandemic hit. She’s since postponed all her 2020 tour dates.

