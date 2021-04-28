Billie Eilish announces new song, “Your Power,” dropping Thursday

Darkroom/Interscope Records

A new Billie Eilish song called “Your Power” is dropping Thursday.

The singer revealed on social media that the track, along with its music video, will be out Thursday at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET.

Billie posted a video clip of a drone shot soaring above some hills, as her voice sings over an acoustic guitar, “Try not to abuse your power.”

On Tuesday, Billie revealed her new album, titled Happier Than Ever, will arrive July 30. The sophomore follow-up to Eilish’s massive 2019 debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? consists of 16 tracks, including the previously released “Therefore I Am” and “my future.”

