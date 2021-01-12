Billie Eilish announces photo book, due out in May

ABC

Billie Eilish is releasing her own photo book on May 11.

The hardcover collection, simple dubbed Billie Eilish, is described in a press release as a “stunning visual narrative journey” through the “bad guy” singer’s life, filled with “hundreds of never-before-seen photos.”

“This gorgeous book will capture the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more,” the release reads. “It will be a must-have for every fan.”

In her own statement, Eilish adds, “I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The book will also be accompanied by an audio companion, in which Eilish will share “never-before-told stories and recollections from her personal life and career.”

You can pre-order Billie Eilish now via BillieEilish.com/Book.

By Josh Johnson

