Billie Eilish announces tour openers, including WILLOW & girl in red

Credit: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish has announced the openers for upcoming Happier than Ever world tour, including WILLOW and girl in red.

The “Transparent Soul” rocker will provide support on the first part of Eilish’s U.S. leg, running from February 3 in New Orleans to February 22 in Newark, New Jersey, along with a stop in Los Angeles on April 8. Meanwhile, the “Serotonin” artist will join the bill for a June 26 show in London.

Other openers include Jessie Reyez, who recently linked up with grandson for The Suicide Squad song, “Rain,” plus Arlo Parks, Jungle and DUCKWRTH.

For the full list of dates, visit BillieEilish.com.

Eilish released Happier than Ever, her much-anticipated sophomore album, in July.

