Billie Eilish films live videos for “TV” and “The 30th” in Singapore

ABC

Billie Eilish released the live videos for her songs “TV” and “The 30th,” which were both filmed in Singapore.

The Grammy winner traveled to the Cloud Forest in the country’s Gardens by the Bay — most likely because they stand for several causes near and dear to Billie’s heart: innovation, sustainability and conservation.

“Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour. I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it,” she said in a statement. “The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Billie is surrounded by a lush, green garden bursting with bright orange, pink, red and yellow flowers as she performs her two songs. She said it felt right to film the music videos for “TV” and “The 30th” in the Cloud Forest.

“These two songs really are just very important to me in a lot of ways,” the Oscar winner expressed. “I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of peace with the songs that felt really intimate and personal. It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful at the Cloud Forest.”

Billie released the songs early into the summer after launching a surprise performance of “TV” when on her Happier Than Ever world tour. Before debuting the song alongside her brother, FINNEAS, she told the excited crowd, “We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018.”

The new music videos were made in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board as part of their international recovery campaign, SingapoReimagine.

