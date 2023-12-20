Billie Eilish, Finneas would set new Oscar record with Barbie win

Disney/Randy Holmes

It may surprise you to learn that when Billie Eilish won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” in 2022, she wasn’t the youngest winner in that category. But according to GoldDerby.com, if she wins an Oscar for “What Was I Made For?” next year, she will set a record when it comes to her age.

When Billie and her brother, Finneas, won for “No Time to Die,” she was 20 and he was 24. But Markéta Irglová, who won in 2008 for the song “Falling Slowly” from the movie Once, holds the record for youngest winner at 19. However, if Billie and Finneas win for their Barbie movie hit, GoldDerby notes they will become the youngest two-time winners in Oscar history.

Billie will be 22 and Finneas will be 26 at the time of the March 10 ceremony. Only three other people have won two awards by age 30: Hilary Swank, Jodie Foster and Luise Rainer, a star in the Golden Age of Hollywood. But Billie and Finneas will be younger than all of them.

According to GoldDerby‘s current combined odds, “What Was I Made For?” is the front-runner for the Best Original Song Oscar.

And in terms of new music from Billie, Finneas tells the website Mr. Porter that her next album is “85 per cent done,” and says most of his 2024 is already plotted out for work on that and other projects.

