Billie Eilish headlining 2023 Osheaga festival

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA

Billie Eilish is among the headliners for Canada’s 2023 Osheaga festival, taking place August 4-6 in Montreal.

The “bad guy” artist leads the bill alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar and electronic outfit Rüfüs Du Sol. The full lineup will be announced at a later date.

For ticket info, visit Osheaga.com.

Along with playing Osheaga, Eilish’s 2023 plans include headlining Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Brazil, and the United Kingdom’s Reading & Leeds festivals.

Eilish spent most of 2022 touring in support of her 2021 sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. She’s closing out the year with three shows in Los Angeles this week, the first of which took place Tuesday.

