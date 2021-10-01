Billie Eilish joining Halloween concert experience of ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

DISNEY ENTERPRISES, INC.

Trick or treat? This is definitely a treat.

Billie Eilish will be performing at Disney’s live-to-film concert experience of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas this Halloween weekend.

She’ll be singing “Sally’s Song,” joining composer Danny Elfman, who’ll reprise the singing voice role of Jack Skellington.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!” Elfman says in a statement. “This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

The cast will also include Ken Page reprising the singing role of Oogie Boogie, and “Weird Al” Yankovic who’ll be taking on the singing role of Lock. The performances, backed by a live orchestra, will be live in-sync with a showing of the film. The event will also feature a costume contest and trick-or-treating stations.

Shows will take place on Friday, October 29 and Sunday, October 31 at Banc of California Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

