Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Harry Styles among music artists with the biggest vocabularies, study claims

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish may have become famous by singing “duh,” but when it comes to her song lyrics overall, her use of language trumps many artists two and three times her age, a new study finds.

Word.Tips, which conducted the study, Billie is the modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary, based on the number of unique words she uses in her songs per thousand: 169. The only musicians who have a wider vocabulary were late Doors frontman Jim Morrison, with 177; Bjork, with 197; legendary singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, with 199; and the number-one wordsmith of all: punk godmother Patti Smith, with 217.

Artists whose vocabularies are in the same territory as Billie include Lizzo, with 153; Harry Styles, with 159; and Shakira, with 151.

Here are how a few other artists compare:

Lorde: 149

Alessia Cara: 135

Bazzi: 127

Halsey: 113

Ed Sheeran: 111

Lady Gaga: 103

Katy Perry: 109

Taylor Swift: 86

For an explanation of the methodology used in the study, visit Word.Tips, which has broken down the data in a number of different ways.

