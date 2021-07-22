Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak among PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2021

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

PETA is out with the 20th edition of its annual Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities, and the list includes 20 stars — showing how the vegan movement has grown since Shania Twain was crowned the very first Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrity in 2001.

Billie Eilish makes the list. She’s been vegan for seven years and once said, “I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it.”

Lizzo is also on the list: She used her social media to encourage her followers to go vegan, and also shared vegan recipes and promoted local vegan restaurants.

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars‘ partner in Silk Sonic, made the list. He posts vegan recipes online, and when he guest-starred on the YouTube show Hot Ones — in which stars answer questions while chowing down on progressively hotter chicken wings — he made sure his wings were 100% vegan.

’90s rocker Lenny Kravitz is also included. He says being vegan is “the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals,” and grows his own fruits and vegetables in his garden in the Bahamas.

Other stars who PETA is honoring this year include Colin Kaepernick, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, director Ava DuVernay, NBA star Chris Paul, WNBA star Diana Taurasi, and musical duo Chloe x Halle.

