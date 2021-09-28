Billie Eilish meets William & Kate at ‘No Time to Die’ premiere

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Billie Eilish released her theme song for the James Bond film No Time to Die in February of 2020, and won a Grammy for it this past March. Now, at long last, she’s finally gotten to attend the movie’s premiere.

Delayed multiple times by the pandemic, No Time To Die had its official premiere on Wednesday at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall, and as E! reports, photos captured at the event show Billie grinning from ear to ear as she shakes hands with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge — the future king and queen of England.

Brother FINNEAS was also there for the meet-and-greet; the siblings both wore black from head-to-toe, with Billie adding a pair of chunky Chanel platform slides to her outfit.

William’s dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also attended the charity premiere, as did the movie’s stars, Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller Bridge and more. Footage of Billie and Finneas show them both laughing and joking with Charles.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.