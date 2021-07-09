Billie Eilish opens up about the downside of fame in creepy new single “NDA”

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish dropped her dark and moody new single “NDA” Friday, the fifth song off of her highly anticipated album Happier Than Ever.

Eilish, 19, doesn’t mince words about her thoughts regarding her diminishing privacy and, in the accompanying music video, uses chaotic imagery of cars racing up and down a roadway to symbolize her distress.

“NDA” is the Grammy winner’s way of venting about the negative aspects of fame and how it makes her wish she could “disappear.”

The gloomy song opens with Eilish reliving one of the most troubling moments of her life, where she dealt with a “stalker walkin’ up and down the street.”

“Did you think I’d show up in a limousine?/ No, had to save my money for security/ Got a stalker walkin’ up and down the street/ Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet,” Eilish expresses in her opening lines, setting the overall tone for her vulnerable and unsettling single.

Other secrets Eilish divulges are how she “bought a secret house when I was 17” that she hasn’t partied in, which leads to her revealing she once invited over a “pretty boy” but made him sign an NDA before he left.

The young singer also admits she hates going outside and that she dreams of “switching to “a new career/ somewhere in Kaua’i where I can disappear.”

The eerie music video, which Eilish says was filmed in one take, features her walking along a dark highway as numerous cars speed past and circle erratically around her. In addition, a growing crowd of people walk behind her but vanish as soon as she turns around.

The music video ends with an exhausted Eilish knowingly staring into the camera.

Happier Than Ever is due out July 30, which is available for pre-save.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.