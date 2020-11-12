Billie Eilish premieres new single, "Therefore I Am"; performing on 2020 AMAs

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish has premiered her new single, “Therefore I Am.”

Lyrically, the song feels a bit like a sequel to Eilish’s hit “bad guy” with the lines “I’m not your friend or anything/Damn, you think that you’re the man/I think, therefore I am.”

You can download “Therefore I Am” now via digital outlets. It’s also accompanied by a self-directed video showing Eilish running around an abandoned mall, which is streaming now on YouTube.

“Therefore I Am” is the third new song from Eilish in 2020, following the single “my future” and her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”

Eilish will give “Therefore I Am” its live debut at the upcoming 2020 American Music Awards, airing Sunday, November 22, on ABC. She’s also nominated in two AMA categories: Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock and Favorite Social Artist.

Fun fact: the 2019 AMAs marked Eilish’s first major award show performance.

By Josh Johnson

