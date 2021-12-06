Billie Eilish premieres video for ﻿’Happier Than Ever’﻿ track “Male Fantasy”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billie Eilish has premiered the video for “Male Fantasy,” a track off her new album, Happier Than Ever.

The clip reflects the wistful nature of the acoustic-driven tune, with shots of Eilish looking despondent in a various rooms of a lonely, unlit house.

You can watch the “Male Fantasy” video, which Eilish directed and edited herself, streaming now on YouTube.

Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s sophomore album, was released this past July. It’ll compete for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys, held January 31.

