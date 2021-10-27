Billie Eilish & Rainn Wilson reunite for message of climate change action ahead of UN conference

ABC/Randy Holmes

Billie Eilish and Rainn Wilson are reuniting in an effort for climate change action.

The “bad guy” star and The Office actor have each recorded a video message addressing world leaders ahead of the upcoming 2021 UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, aka COP26.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations,” Eilish says. “We need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”

Wilson adds, “The decisions that [world leaders] make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet’s history.”

COP26 takes place from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Eilish, of course, is a giant fan of The Office, and even sampled dialogue from the show on her song “my strange addiction.” In 2019, Wilson surprised her with an Office trivia contest.

