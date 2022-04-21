Billie Eilish recalls being spoken down to by potential managers when she first became famous

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Billie Eilish broke out into the music scene with her 2016 hit, “Ocean Eyes,” when she was just 14 years old. And she says when she sought out potential managers then, most were very condescending to her.

“There were a lot of people that we did meet that treated us like children,” Billie, now 20, told Billboard about the many meetings she had to sit through.

Her brother, FINNEAS, revealed they ultimately selected managers Danny Rukasin and Brandon Goodman ﻿to represent them, because “they were never condescending to us ever.”

“I think our managers communicating openly with us and treating us like peers even though we were children at the time that we started working with them [was beneficial,]” he continued.

“Especially at the beginning when we didn’t know what the f*** was going on,” added Billie. “They didn’t make us worried or scared or feel out of place or like we were doing something wrong, which was really nice.”

The “bad guy” singer also explained that Danny and Brandon also had a good sense about where her career needed to go, and guided her.

“There was a period where I was 16 or 17, and I was like, ‘I want to make a three-song EP, and I want to drop it right now.’ And I was so certain that that was the best idea possible, and they were like, ‘Well, here’s why maybe this is a better idea,'” she recalled. “And they were right for sure.”

Billie’s massive career now spans two albums and multiple awards, but the singer admits she’s still earning her sea legs. For example, she revealed she was extremely intimidated at the Oscars, where she and FINNEAS won Best Original Song for “No Time to Die,” revealing she felt like “a god**** nobody.”

