Billie Eilish releasing new song "my future" next week

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sound the alarm: a new Billie Eilish song is dropping next week.

The “bad guy” singer will drop a fresh track titled “my future” next Thursday, July 30.

“My future” will be Eilish’s second new single of 2020, following her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” which dropped in February. She also released the one-off track “everything i wanted” last November.

Eilish’s massive, Grammy-winning debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was released March 2019. In addition to “bad guy,” the record also spawned the singles “bury a friend,” “all the good girls go to hell,” “you should see me in a crown” and “ilomilo.”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.