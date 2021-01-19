Billie Eilish releasing new song with Rosalía this week

ABC/Rick Rowell

Billie Eilish is releasing a new song alongside Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía this week.

The collaborative track is titled “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which is Spanish for “You Will Forget It.” It arrives on Thursday, January 21, at noon ET, alongside a music video.

“Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which was recorded for HBO’s Zendaya-starring series Euphoria, is Eilish’s first new song of 2021. She released three singles in 2020: “Therefore I Am,” “my future” and the James Bond theme No Time to Die.

By Josh Johnson

