Billie Eilish reveals she wore a wig to hide her blonde transformation

Wondering how Billie Eilish went from sporting her signature lime green ‘do at the Grammys to being platinum blonde just a couple days later? The answer is a little wig magic.

In a TikTok video Thursday, the 19-year-old singer subtly revealed she’d been wearing a green-and-black hair piece to keep her new color under wraps. She even wore it at the Grammy Awards.

In the comments, she admitted she’d been donning the wig in public for the past two months. That’s because switching up her hair color that drastically required multiple sessions with her colorist.

Billie’s hairdresser, Lissa Renn, wrote in a since-deleted post captured on social media that it took “6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it.”

Needless to say, fans were shocked to find out Billie had been hiding the hair transformation under a wig, with one commenting, “What in the Hannah Montana,” while another wrote, “This is why I have trust issues.”

Billie’s blonde reveal on Instagram Wednesday sent the internet into a frenzy. The photo racked up 18 million likes in 24 hours, putting it in the top-10 of most-liked Instagram photos ever.

