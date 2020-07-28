Billie Eilish reveals single artwork & premiere time for "my future" single

ABC/Eric McCandless

Billie Eilish has revealed more info about her upcoming new song, “my future.”

Wednesday afternoon, the “bad guy” singer tweeted a photo of the single’s cover artwork, which features a cartoon Billie sitting on a hill and staring at the moon. She also announced the exact premiere time: Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

In her Instagram Story, Eilish added, “I can’t wait for this song to be yours.” We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that a fair amount of people are having trouble waiting, as well.

“My future” will be Eilish’s second new single of 2020, following her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” which dropped in February. She also released the one-off track “everything i wanted” last November.

Eilish’s massive, Grammy-winning debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was released March 2019. In addition to “bad guy,” the record also spawned the singles “bury a friend,” “all the good girls go to hell,” “you should see me in a crown,” and “ilomilo.”

By Josh Johnson

