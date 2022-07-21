Billie Eilish surprise releases new two-track EP, ﻿’Guitar Songs’

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Surprise! Billie Eilish has released a new EP.

The set is titled Guitar Songs and features two new tracks: “TV,” which Eilish debuted in June during her U.K. tour, and “The 30th.”

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Eilish shares that “The 30th” was the first song she and her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, had written since the release of her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, last July.

“It’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience,” she says.

Eilish adds that she’s hoping to make the follow-up album to Happier Than Ever over the next year.

“I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon,'” Eilish says. “‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ are the only songs that we have. We don’t have any other songs.”

“These songs are really current for me, and they’re songs that I want to have said right now,” she continues. “I was talking to FINNEAS and I was like, ‘You know what, man? I don’t want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album,’ and then it’s, like, ‘Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old.'”

You can listen to Guitar Songs now via digital outlets.

