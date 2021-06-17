Billie Eilish takes on assumptions about her relationships: “Everybody needs to shut up”

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish is setting the record straight on some misconceptions about her personal life.

In a new cover story with Rolling Stone, the 19-year-old tells the mag that even though she gave a glimpse into her dating life in her documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, the public doesn’t know the full story.

“I’ve been in two [relationships],” she says. “I’ve experienced a lot in what I have done. But I’ve never been in something really real and normal.”

While many assumed her song “Your Power” was about her ex Brandon Adams, who dated Billie when he was in his 20s and she was still a teen, Billie denies the song is about him specifically.

“Everybody needs to shut up,” she says, adding that the documentary, “was a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship. Nobody knows about any of that, at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.”

Billie, who broke up with Adams in 2019, says she’s spent the past two years learning to be alone with herself.

“I didn’t know how before,” she says, “which is ironic because I had never been in a relationship that allowed me to really exist with that person anyway. My emotion always is because of somebody else’s, and that had been such a big pain in the a**.”

As for what she hopes people will take away from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, she says, “I hope people break up with their boyfriends because of it. And I hope they don’t get taken advantage of.”

