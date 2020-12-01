Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Drake among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Spotify is out with its annual “Wrapped” year-end review, and either globally or in the U.S., it shows that people in 2020 were streaming a lot of hip-hop, Latin music, and songs by Taylor Swift.



Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally is Latin superstar Bad Bunny, followed by Drake, Latin star J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd. In the U.S., it’s Juice WRLD, followed by Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

The most-streamed female artist globally is Billie Eilish, followed by Taylor, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Halsey. On the U.S. side, Taylor is number one, followed by Billie, Ariana, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Globally, the most-streamed albums were Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG, The Weeknd’s After Hours, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Fine Line by Harry Styles, and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

The most-streamed songs worldwide in 2020 were The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, “Roses — Imanbek Remix” by SAINt JHN and Imanbek, and “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa.

On the U.S. side, the most streamed albums were releases by Juice WRLD, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, while the most-streamed songs were all hip-hop hits except for one: “Blinding Lights.” The rest include “The Box,” “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey, “ROCKSTAR” by Da Baby and Roddy Ricch, and “Life Is Good,” by Drake and Future.

By Andrea Dresdale

