Billie Eilish to appear in new ‘Simpsons’﻿ short “When Billie Met Lisa”

Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to head to Springfield. She’s appearing in an upcoming The Simpsons special.

Taking to her Instagram story to share the official poster, Billie revealed along with two wide grinning emojis, “Guest starring in @thesimpsons new short streaming April 22nd on @disneyplus.”

The special is titled “When Billie Met Lisa,” which shows the “bad guy” hitmaker singing at the studio as Lisa Simpson accompanies her on her baritone sax.

The special will also feature her brother, FINNEAS. According to the official press release, “Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

Billie is the latest singer to get a Springfield-style makeover. Before this announcement, The Weeknd was the latest star to make a guest appearance, voicing two characters — a famous kid influencer who owns a skatewear brand, and his equally-as-cool father, in the episode “Bart the Cool Kid.”

Billie now joins a long line of singers to have been featured on The Simpsons, including Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Elton John, NSYNC, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and many others.

Catch her episode when it premieres next Friday, April 22, on Disney+.

