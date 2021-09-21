Billie Eilish to make ‘Beat Saber’ debut today

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

If you love Billie Eilish and light sabers, listen up. The “bad guy” singer is making her Beat Saber debut today.

Beat Saber is a VR rhythm game that tasks players to wield blades that resemble lightsabers to cut through different blocks that are perfectly timed with the music’s beats. The game is available on Oculus Quest 2 and Rift Platforms.

The Billie Eilish music pack includes 10 songs, from the albums Happier Than Ever and WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Here is the complete track list, which can be purchased as a set for $12.99. Songs may be purchased individually for $1.99 each.

“all the good girls go to hell”

“bad guy”

“bellyache”

“bury a friend”

“Happier Than Ever”

“I Didn’t Change My Number”

“NDA”

“Oxytocin “

“Therefore I Am”

“you should see me in a crown”

Beat Saber also includes music from Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Green Day and Panic! at the Disco.

