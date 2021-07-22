Billie Eilish wants listeners to decide the meaning behind her album, “Happier Than Ever”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish is giving fans some insight into her highly-anticipated album, Happier Than Ever.

In an interview with Vevo, published Tuesday, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter offered up some context surrounding her upcoming project and its creation.

Of the album, that’s due out June 30, Eilish said, “I wanted to make a very timeless record, that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself.”

The “NDA” singer revealed that she drew inspiration from classic artists that she enjoyed while growing up: “Mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee,” she shared.

What the Grammy winner didn’t reveal, though, was the meaning of the album itself, stating that she wants “listeners to decide.”

“I don’t want to get too specific because I really think it’s for the listener to decide,” Eilish expressed. “I don’t want to put the ideas in their brains. I want them to feel 100% that their interpretation is the right interpretation.”

“There was so much self-reflection in the making of this album, that I think really comes through the songs,” she added.

Speaking of self-reflection, Billie recalled how she felt while making her earlier albums.

“I felt like I wasn’t very talented at the time,” she admitted.

However, these days it’s a different story. “I actually feel much more confident in my craft now,” Eilish shared. “I think that [Happier Than Ever] was made in a very perfect time for me, creatively. It was so natural and easy and fun and calm.”

