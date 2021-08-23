Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tops ‘Billboard’ 200 for third straight week

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish‘s Happier Than Ever has pulled a hat trick by topping the Billboard 200 for a third straight week.

The album, released July 30, remained the top album in the country after moving an additional 60,000 units in its third week of release. This is only the second album this year to spend its first three weeks atop the chart, second to Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album.

In addition, Happier Than Ever tied with Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which spent three non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 2019.

Eilish’s fans streamed her new album 49.6 million times over the past week and purchased 23,000 physical copies. The number of purchases also makes Happier Than Ever the current best-selling album in the U.S.

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever has produced eight Billboard Hot 100 top-40 singles: “Therefore I Am,” “My Future,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA,” “Oxytocin,” “Getting Older” and the album’s title track. At the moment, “Your Power” and “Happier Than Ever” are the highest-ranking album singles, with both peaking at number 6.

