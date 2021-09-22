Billionaire superstar mogul Rihanna insists, “I don’t want to be this icon”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’ Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna is prepping for her Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, which will stream on Amazon this Friday. And the superstar, who recently reached billionaire status thanks to her Fenty brand, says no matter what she does, she likes to stay humble.

She tells Extra that it’s “scary” to think about how big her empire has grown, and adds, “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and…they keep wanting to put you up there. I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground…I don’t want to be this icon…I want to remember who I am.”

But even though Rihanna says she doesn’t want to be put on a pedestal, she’s totally fine with young girls being inspired by all her success.

“I think that is what makes it worth it. That’s what I want. That’s what I worked for,” she tells Extra. “I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me — I look up to them. And it’s mutual respect that I have, because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

As for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, Rihanna notes, “We want women to feel sexy no matter what society has told them before — like, ‘Here’s where you have a space, here’s where you feel represented, and here’s where you’re going to find something that you love to wear and feel sexy.'”

Rihanna also told Extra that new music is coming, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

